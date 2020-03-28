Eight more coronavirus cases surface in Gilgit-Baltistan, tally rises to 111

GILGIT: At least eight more cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Gilgit-Baltistan, raising the tally of such patients in province to 111 on Saturday, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson of the provincial information department said that the hospitals conducted 78 tests for novel coronavirus today, of them eight turned positive.

Earlier in the day, the number of deaths from the novel coronavirus had risen to eleven, while 1,408 had been affected countrywide, the latest statistics released by the National Command and Control Center on coronavirus showed on Saturday.

Read More: Coronavirus death toll rises to 11 in Pakistan

The national dashboard, maintained by the federal ministry of health, Punjab had overtaken Sindh as it had reported 490 cases, thus so far, Sindh’s cases stand at 457, Balochistan 131, KP 180, Gilgit-Baltistan 91, Islamabad 27 and two cases were reported in Azad Kashmir.

During the last 24 hours, another death had been reported due to the virus, taking the tally to 11 countrywide. Meanwhile, 25 patients had recovered their health, whereas, seven patients were in critical condition, the report had read.

Comments

comments