Eight more die of coronavirus; 222 new cases emerged in KP: health minister

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) health minister Taimur Khan Jhagra confirmed on Sunday that 222 new cases and eight deaths due to coronavirus were reported during the last 24 hours which took the dealth toll to 180 in the province, ARY News reported.

The health minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra, said that eight more people lost their lives due to coronavirus, taking the tally to 180 in KP. He said that the total count of coronavirus cases in KP reached 3,129. 811 patients have recovered from the virus including the 83 people declared clear of the infection today.

The deputy commissioner of Khyber, Mehmood Aslam, told media that 11 nationals have been sent to their homes after they tested negative for coronaviurs. The patients had returned from Afghanistan. He added that the repatriation process for Pakistanis trapped in Afghanistan is continued and all returnees will be tested for COVID-19 upon their arrival in Pakistan.

A 53-year-old patient from North Waziristan died of coronavirus who had been taken to a quarantine facility in Bannu. The deputy commissioner of Bannu said that the death toll reached three.

