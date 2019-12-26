Eight new jails to be constructed across Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to construct eight new jails including two in Karachi across the province citing the shortage of space for the prisoners, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting under the supervision of the Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah and Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz in Karachi.

Inspector General of Prisons Nusrat Hussain gave a briefing to the participants of the meeting. He said the overall space of jails across the province is 13,038 while 17,239 prisoners are currently present in the prison cells.

Read: Malir jail is overflowing with inmates, Sindh Assembly told

Hussain detailed 6,886 prisoners are being given education facility from primary to masters and four progress reports were submitted in the Supreme Court (SC) regarding jail reformations while the next report will be filed in the first week of January 2020.

During the meeting, Mumtaz Ali Shah announced new jails will be constructed in Thatta, Nawabshah, Qambar Shahdadkot, Kandhkot, Mithi, Karachi’s Malir and District West.

Read: 2,847 prisoners have hepatitis, 84 suffer from AIDS, Sindh Assembly told

He directed authorities to prepare a summary for acquiring 100 and 200 acre land for jails in Malir and West districts respectively. The provincial chief secretary also ordered jail authorities to conduct medical screening of new prisoners.

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahzad praised the construction of new jails in order to end the shortage of space and efforts for rehabilitation of prisoners. He said that the Sindh government has made good progress for jail reformations.

Comments

comments