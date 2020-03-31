Web Analytics
Eight more patients recover from coronavirus in Sindh

KARACHI: Eight more patients recovered and their tests for coronavirus came out negative in Sindh on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the provincial government said. 

The total number of recovered patients in the province stands at 49, Murtaza Wahab tweeted.

“People should learn that isolation or social distancing is the only cure to corona virus. These 49 isolated themselves, can you?”

A patient lost his life while battling coronavirus in Sindh earlier today, bringing the provincial death toll to eight.

This is a second death during the past 24 hours from the virus in the province.

Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazl Pechuhu said the 70-year-old patient was a resident of Karachi and admitted to hospital last night.

“The patient had a history of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and Diabetes,” she said adding that he was admitted at the hospital on March 26.

