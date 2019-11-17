Elahi dispels impression of cracks between PTI, coalition partners

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday dispelled the impression that his party is mulling over parting ways with the ruling coalition.

Speaking to the media, he said conspiracy theories about fissures between the ruling PTI and its coalition partners won’t succeed in accomplishing their desired objectives.

“We are a coalition partner of the government and will remain so,” he said, adding no one can create misunderstanding in this regard.

The PML-Q leader said they always said what was right thinking through political realities. He added their stance on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s treatment abroad was to the benefit of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said they played their role in deterring any sort of confrontation during the JUI-F’s Islamabad sit-in.

Their decision to contact JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to avoid anarchy in the country stands vindicated, he said, adding giving the credit for maintaining law and order situation to the prime minister and interior minister.

Elahi had held several meetings with the Maulana to end the deadlock between the government and JUI-F, the opposition party that led a protest in Islamabad.

Comments

comments