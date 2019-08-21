Elderly citizens to get monthly stipend in Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has announced a special program for the elderly citizens in which a monthly allowance will be given to people above the age of 65.

On the occasion of World Senior Citizen Day today, the CM said elderly people are our asset and safeguarding their rights is the responsibility of everyone.

“It is also our moral and religious duty to take care of our senior citizens,” he said, adding that the government of Punjab has started a special program for senior citizens in which all people in the province, above the age of 65, will get a monthly allowance.

He said Rs3 billion have been allocated for the program.

A day earlier, Shahbaz Gill, the spokesperson of the Punjab Chief Minister, announced a monthly stipend for girls and women who have survived an acid attack.

Other than providing a monthly stipend, the government has also legislated on the matter of eliminating the practice of acid attacks, Gill said during his visit to a house of an acid attack survivor girl in Gujrat.

