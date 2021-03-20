Elderly woman sends attacker to hospital who punched her in the face

A 76-year-old Asian woman reportedly beat up a man who assaulted her in another unprovoked attack in San Francisco, a city in the United States.

A woman named Xiao Zhen Xie was standing at an intersection in San Francisco on Wednesday, waiting for the traffic light to change, when a White man ran up and punched her in the face, according to the foreign media outlet.

“This man, he hit me!” Xie said to onlookers, a video of the aftermath shows, as she held towels up to her bloodied eye.

In a video following the attack, Xie can be seen holding the stick she used to fight back in one hand and an ice bag in the other.

Police arrested Steven Jenkins, 39, who attacked elderly Asian woman. He is now charged with two counts of assault and elder abuse.

During the investigation, authorities discovered the man attacked another elderly in the area — an 83-year-old Asian man. Police are now determining if the victims’ race was a factor in the two attacks.

Comments

comments