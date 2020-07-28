Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


WATCH: Elderly woman thrashes mugger when he tries to snatch her cell phone

In a dramatic moment, a brave elderly woman thrashed a mugger when he tried to snatch her cell phone in Colombia.

In the CCTV footage that went viral on social media, the elderly woman can be seen sitting on a rocking chair scrolling through her smartphone outside her residence located in the department of Santander on Sunday afternoon when two muggers riding a motorcycle reached there.

One of the suspects walked up to the elderly woman and tried to snatch her cell phone. The brave woman responded by ripping the mugger’s helmet off and attacked him with it, Mail Online reported.

The mugger was not expecting such a response from the elderly women. He dropped her cell phone and ran for his motorcycle before escaping with his accomplice.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

WATCH: Goat ‘arrested’ for not wearing mask

Offbeat

WATCH: Small plane crashes in Brazil narrowly missing cars and a pedestrian

Offbeat

WATCH: Two women get trapped in river while taking selfie

Offbeat

WATCH: Wedding couple crosses flooded river by excavator


ARY NEWS URDU