WATCH: Elderly woman thrashes mugger when he tries to snatch her cell phone

In a dramatic moment, a brave elderly woman thrashed a mugger when he tried to snatch her cell phone in Colombia.

In the CCTV footage that went viral on social media, the elderly woman can be seen sitting on a rocking chair scrolling through her smartphone outside her residence located in the department of Santander on Sunday afternoon when two muggers riding a motorcycle reached there.

One of the suspects walked up to the elderly woman and tried to snatch her cell phone. The brave woman responded by ripping the mugger’s helmet off and attacked him with it, Mail Online reported.

The mugger was not expecting such a response from the elderly women. He dropped her cell phone and ran for his motorcycle before escaping with his accomplice.

