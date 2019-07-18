Election campaigning concludes in KP’s tribal districts, polling to be held tomorrow     

PESHAWAR: Campaign for election of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seats in tribal districts concluded on Thursday midnight and the polling will be held on Saturday (tomorrow), Radio Pakistan reported.

Personnel of Pakistan Army and other necessary staff have been deployed at polling stations to ensure holding of the election in a peaceful and transparent manner, said the sources.

The Election Commission asked voters to actively participate in the election and exercise their right to vote. The KP election commission urged all the contesting candidates to follow code of conduct for the polls.

According to a statement issued from Chief Minister House in Peshawar, a special help desk had been established in the Provincial Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to redress complaints of voters about gender related issues on polling day. The desk can be contacted on telephone numbers: 091-9222534 and 091-9211041.

An emergency control room has also been established in the Chief Minister Secretariat to cope with any emergency situation during election in the merged districts.

