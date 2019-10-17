ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday dismissed a plea against the Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah about code of conduct violation in Ghotki by election, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh’s leader Haleem Adil Shaikh had filed a petition in the ECP against the chief minister for violating the code of conduct of the election commission during the by election at NA-205 Ghotki.

The petition submitted by the PTI lawmaker requested the ECP to take action against the PPP leader for using state machinery in the campaign for the by-polls in Ghotki’s NA-205 constituency.

“CM Sindh has met Saifullah Dharejo from Ghotki who later announced to fully support PPP besides joining the political party,” said the petition.

“Election Commission must take notice of this electoral irregularity,” the MPA said.

PTI leader had also requested to the commission for action against Saeed Ghani and other provincial ministers.

A two member panel of the election commission headed by member from Punjab Altaf Qureshi heard the petition.

The ECP panel dismissed the plea as no one appear before the commission to plead the case.

