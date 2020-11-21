Election in GBLA-3 to be held today

GILGIT: The election in GBLA-3 Gilgit will be held today (Sunday) as all arrangements for the polling have been finalised, ARY News reported.

As many as 15 candidates will take part in the GBLA-3 Gilgit election scheduled to be held tomorrow. Around 41360 voters will cast their votes in favor of their candidates during the election.

At least 73 polling stations have been set up including 31 for male, 35 female and 7 combined. Polling will start from 8 am to 5 pm without any break.

The election in GBLA-3 Gilgit was postponed due to the sudden demise of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf’s (PTI) President Syed Jafer Shah.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has secured two-third majority in the Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly after six independent candidates on Friday announced to join the party.

It is pertinent to mention here that seven candidates secured success in the Gilgit Baltistan polls as an independent candidate and six of them have so far joined the PTI, giving it the numbers in the legislative assembly to achieve the two-third majority in the house of 24 members.

The new induction had rose the number of PTI members in the legislative assembly to 16 including the six independent candidates besides also having the support of the Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM), which secured a seat during the polls.

