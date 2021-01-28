ISLAMABAD: Federal government has announced to bring a constitutional amendment bill aimed at seeking election reforms in the Parliament next week, ARY NEWS reported.

The announcement was made by Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, who said that they have proposed an amendment in article 63 (1) C of the Constitution of Pakistan.

“The first part of the bill would include an amendment aimed at holding the polls through the open ballot,” he said.

The constitutional amendment, Babar Awan said would further allow a dual national to participate in the elections, however, he had to leave his citizenship of another country after being elected.

“The winning candidate will file proofs with the concerned authority regarding shunning his dual citizenship,” Babar Awan said adding that in case of defeat, the candidate would not need to leave the citizenship.

The amendment would allow a dual citizen to contest polls in the country, said the adviser.

Responding to the proposed amendment, PML-N leader Zubair Umar asked as to for whom such an amendment is being brought. “Such people wanted to play on both sides of the wicket,” he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan chaired a session of the government spokespersons, where the federal government has decided to make amendments in the Constitution for holding the Senate polls through the open ballot.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government wants to ensure transparency in Senate elections.

