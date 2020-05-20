ISLAMABAD: Federal government has decided to table 39th amendment in the Constitution before the Parliament to bring electoral reforms and eliminate horse trading in Senate polls, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

“We are suggesting amendments in the articles 59 (2) and 226 of the constitution,” said Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Swati adding that it was meant at eliminating horse trading in Senate polls once and for all.

Addressing a presser flanked by Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, Azam Swati said that he was tasked to work on electoral reforms when he headed parliamentary affairs ministry previously by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“I have consulted with all stake holders on the matter,” he said adding that the premier also applauded the draft of the constitutional amendment.

He, however, said that a major hindrance in the electoral reforms was lack of majority Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has in both houses of the Parliament- National Assembly and Senate.

Prime Minister want free and fair Senate polls, which should be held through show of hands rather than secret balloting, he said adding that it was unfortunate that a party having three provincial seats was able to win two Senate seats in last polls.

Speaking on the occasion, Shafqat Mahmood said that the amendment could not sail through the Parliament if opposition refuses to support it. He, however, hoped that they would support them to bring electoral reforms.

Speaking over upcoming polls in Gilgit Baltistan, Azam Swati announced that elections in federally-administered area would be held free and fair after three months via bio-metric system.

“Overseas Pakistanis will also be able to cast their vote in these polls,” he said.

