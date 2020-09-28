Police granted remand of accused involved in electric poles theft

KARACHI: A local court granted two days’ physical remand of an alleged thief, which was said to be involved in stealing electricity poles in the city, ARY News reported on Monday.

The police produced a man accused of stealing electricity poles, before the court of Judicial Magistrate West and sought physical remand of the accused.

“The accused has been involved in theft of 56 electricity poles in the city,” police officials informed the court. “Police officials recovered as many as 56 stolen electricity poles on indication of the accused,” according to police.

Police pleaded to the court for physical remand of the accused to get information and arrest other culprits of the crime.

The magistrate granted two days’ physical remand of the accused and ordered the court to submit progress report in the next hearing of the case.

Power theft has been rampant in the chaotic and mismanaged city of Karachi, even there were reports about theft of electricity wires, but the matter has now reached to the next level with incidents of removing and thieving electricity poles from the city’s power network.

