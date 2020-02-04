Electric rickshaws to be launched in three major cities of country: PM’s adviser

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that electric rickshaws with innovative swappable batteries will be launched in three major cites of the country, ARY News reported.

Talking to a Korean delegation, who called on him in Islamabad, Amin Aslam said that the three cities include Lahore, Sialkot and Peshawar.

The adviser maintained that this would be a good initiative to create awareness regarding climate change, adding that this project will help in measuring the feasibility and testing grounds for experts in the future.

The Korean delegation briefed the adviser about the project and said that there would be 600 electric rickshaws ready in approximately one month period.

While showing the proposed models of the E-rickshaws, the Korean delegation explained that swappable batteries of E-Rickshaws would be recharged in an hour and is the best technology that is environment-friendly too.

The three-wheelers would be launched with the collaboration of Asian development bank and local manufacturers in Pakistan.

Earlier on January 27, the first indigenously produced three-wheeler electric rickshaw had been rolled out in a special ceremony held in Lahore.

The event had been organized by the Ministry of Climate Change which had been attended among others by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam.

Talking on the occasion, Malik Amin Aslam had said the success of the project would depend on the financial benefit of its owner.

Experts had said that the indigenous production of electric rickshaws will not only save fuel but also put a positive impact on the environment.

