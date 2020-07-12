Electric supply to Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital disconnected

KARACHI: The power supply to the busiest government hospital of Karachi, Jinnah Hospital, has been disconnected since Saturday night, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The executive director of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Dr Seemi Jamali, said that the Jinnah Hospital was running on its own electricity through generator due to the suspension of power supplies since yesterday’s night.

She expressed anger over the management of the sole power supplier of the metropolis, K-Electric (KE), for not removing the ‘technical fault’. She said that the patients admitted to different wards were facing severe difficulties due to power outage at the hospital.

The miseries of Karachiites have not ended yet as the unannounced and unscheduled load shedding was continued in many areas of Karachi for the whole day on Sunday.

The unannounced power outage was reported in North Nazimabad, A-Block Hasrat Mohani, Asghar Ali Shah Stadium, Paharganj, D’Silva Town, Paposh Nagar and other areas of the metropolis.

The residents of different areas complained about facing two-hour long power outage after every hour on the weekend which also caused water crisis.

On the other hand, the K-Electric spokesperson claimed earlier in the day that the electricity supplies were continued in all areas of Karachi. The spokesperson said that the company condemned the media reports regarding the occurrence of unannounced load shedding.

Only those areas named for electricity theft were facing load shedding in accordance to the National Power Policy, added the spokesperson.

Earlier on Saturday, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar had announced that no unannounced load-shedding will take place in Karachi from Sunday.

Talking to media after holding a meeting with representatives of K-Electric at Governor House, the Sindh governor had said that successful talks were held with all stakeholders of Karachi including electric supply company management and it was decided that unannounced load shedding will end in Karachi by tomorrow (Sunday).

The Sindh governor had said that he will himself raise the overbilling issue with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and an audit will be conducted on overbilling matter.

