ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Trade Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said that they would finalize the electric vehicle policy with the consultation of all stakeholders, ARY NEWS reported.

The federal adviser was chairing a meeting to formulate electric vehicle policy, attended by federal ministers from science and technology, climate change and others.

The adviser said that they would devise a policy keeping in view the interests of both the consumers and investors.

“We will continue the currently implemented auto-mobile sector policies and will also keep in view the climate change and interests of the local manufacturers while devising the new policy,” Razak Dawood said.

In November 2019, the federal cabinet gave approval to the draft policy of electric motor vehicles which was discussed among the 10-point agenda in the session held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The federal cabinet session held discussion over the 10-point agenda today where eight items got approval from the members. The members were also given a briefing over the economic situation of the country.

Sources said that the cabinet gave approval to the country’s electric motor vehicle policy. PM Khan ordered that the commerce and industry and production ministries will provide guidance to the federal government for the implementation of the policy.

