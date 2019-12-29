Electrician killed as elevator drags him down during repair work

A 52-year-old electrician was killed in India owing to malfunctioning of an elevator during repair work.

The incident occurred in Mumbai, where Ramanand Krushna Patkar alias Sanjay, 52, was pulled into a lift shaft while repairing it at Maharashtra Transport Bhavan. He died instantly and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The police have begun a probe into the incident and initial investigations revealed that the lift was repaired a day before the incident but encountered problems again the other day.

“Since Sanjay was not part of the elevator company’s team assigned for repair, he offered his services to the company’s serviceman,” the police said, adding that during the repair work, the lift suddenly became functional and the doors closed in on the victim.

His legs got stuck and was pulled down the shaft. The lift stopped soon after but by then, he had injured his head and broken his legs,” said a police official.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries on his way. The police registered a case of accidental death. He is survived by a wife and two children.

Some mates of the electrician at Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRCTC) claimed that the lift was poorly maintained and several people had got stuck in it in the past.

An official at the corporation announced to form a committee to probe the cause of death but said that their priority at this moment is to support the family and provide them with compensation at the earliest.

