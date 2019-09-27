Death toll from electrocution climbs to five during Karachi rain

KARACHI: The heavy rainfall lashed Karachi claimed at least five lives of citizens in electrocution cases during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Friday.

An eight-year-old boy identified as Armaan died of electrocution in Hijrat Colony, whereas, two brothers lost their lives in another incident of electrocution in Moosa Colony, rescue sources told ARY News.

Earlier in the day, heavy rainfall lashed Karachi on fifth day continuously as three people died by electrocution in various areas of the city.

Three people died by electric current in SITE Town, Binnori Town and Khadda Market in Lyari, rescue sources said.

A spell of downpour with thunderstorm started in the metropolis at noon after black clouds gathered in the sky.

National Stadium, Gulshan Iqbal, Hassan Square, Karsaz, Surjani Town, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, New Karachi, Malir, Khokharapar, Korangi, SITE area, F.B. Area and other localities across the city received heavy rainfall.

The pitch of the National Stadium, which is hosting a one day international match in the city after a long time, was covered due to heavy rainfall.

Surjani Town received maximum 45mm rainfall in the rainfall in Karachi today, the met office said. The weather department has recorded 42.3mm rainfall in Clifton and 40mm in Saddar area.

Several roads of the city were submerged due the downpour. The roads at Nagan Chowrangi, Sakhi Hassan, Gulbarg, Water Pump, KDA Chowrangi, Qlandaria Chowk and New Karachi drowned in the rainwater. The roads leading to the city’s National Stadium also submerged under the water.

