Encouraging results as PM Imran Khan briefed on working of electronic voter machine  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Wednesday briefed over the working of the electronic voter machine besides being presented a practical show of how it would perform, ARY NEWS reported.

The detailed briefing to the prime minister was given by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, who also presented a practical show of the operation of the machine.

It was briefed that encouraging results have emerged from the trial of the electronic voting machine. Fawad Chaudhry further briefed regarding the mechanisms and features of the machine, saying that it would help in keeping the results’ process transparent.

The results of the electoral process will be available immediately besides also keeping the safety protocols intact, the briefing to PM Imran Khan noted.

On February 22, the Ministry of Science and Technology announced that it has developed an electronic voting machine.

Briefing about the machine in Islamabad, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said the machine is comprised of two parts; one representing election symbols while the other part will be with the presiding officer.

Read More: Preparations finalised to hold next general elections through electronic voting: Fawad

Fawad Chaudhry said that only the presiding officer would be able to turn on the machine and voters would be able to cast their vote by clicking on any symbol through the electronic voting machine.

The minister said that ballot paper can also be printed through a machine besides vote casting. “Not only electric vote casting can be done through the machine but also ballot paper can be printed”, he said.

The minister announced that the work on the electronic voting machine was in the final stages and this machine would be shared with the National Database Registration Authority, National University of Science and Technology and COMSATS soon.

Comments

comments