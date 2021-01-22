Horrific Video: Elephant burnt alive when it approaches a private resort

TAMIL NADU: In a horrific incident, a 40-year-old wild elephant was burnt alive when it approached a private resort in India.

According to the details, the elephant was attacked when it found its way into a private resort in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu in southern India.

WARNING: This video contains graphic content and may be upsetting to some people.

A group of people tried to shoo the elephant away that was in the middle of a street by throwing burning cloth.

In the video recorded from a balcony of a nearby house, it can be seen that the fire catches on the right side of the elephant before it runs towards the jungle, trumpeting in pain.

Within moments, the panicked elephant disappears into the wilderness, but the fire can still be seen burning bright through the darkness.

Later, the elephant was reportedly found by forest rangers in a very weak condition, and was being transported to an elephant sanctuary when it died, Mail Online reported.

Meanwhile, the police have launched investigations into the attack and apprehended two suspects.

