WATCH: Elephant destroys pandal, cars at wedding ceremony in India

An elephant has gone out of control during a wedding ceremony after getting irked by the sound of crackers and destroyed the ceremonial wedding pandal and parked vehicles in India’s Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The incident took place on the night of June 11 in Amlapur village of Prayagraj’s Sarai Inayat area where the groom named Anand Tripathi reached the venue from Naryanpur village with an elephant.

The sound of crackers irked the elephant and it started destroying the ceremonial wedding pandal besides toppling four cars parked there.

The groom ran away from the scene following the destruction made by the elephant.

Later, a team comprising officials from the forest department and police was called for help who then managed to control the elephant.

