Eleven more deaths due to COVID-19 reported in KP

PESHAWAR: Eleven more deaths were reported on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) due to coronavirus, confirmed provincial health department on Sunday.

The death toll in KP province rose to 245 as eleven more people lost their lives due to coronavirus, whereas, 160 new cases were reported within 24 hours.

The total count of coronavirus reached 4,669 including 1,891 in the provincial capital Peshawar and 1,126 patients recovered from the virus.

The death toll in Peshawar stood at 149.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan approved the establishment of a 500-bed emergency hospital in Peshawar to deal with a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus positive patients.

This was revealed by Finance and Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra in a tweet on Sunday.

“In every crisis, an opportunity. Today, we can build on what PTI’s work of the last few years, & take KP’s healthcare system to the next level. The CM has approved a 500-bed emergency hospital in Peshawar, where cases are greatest, to deal with the surge capacity for Covid-19,” he tweeted.

