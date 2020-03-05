Turkish author Elif Shafak recently met Malala Yousufzai in the UK and penned her admiration for education activist and Nobel laureate.

The Forty Rules of Love author took to Instagram and said that she met the activist at the University of Oxford. Malala is a student at the university.

“Yesterday I had a talk at Oxford University Lady Margaret Hall; there was a wonderfully engaged and young and diverse audience and among them how great it was to see and then meet Malala, whose courage and deep commitment to girls’ education I wholeheartedly salute and admire,” she wrote.

The Guardian’s former editor Alex Rusbridger was also at the Shafak’s talk and said: “@lmhoxford can be the most extraordinary melting pot for provocative ideas and amazing women.

Malala met teen climate activist Greta Thunberg last week when she was visiting the university and the activists shared mutual admiration for each other.

