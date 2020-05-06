Memes flow in as Elon Musk names his newborn son ‘X Æ A-12’

Tech billionaire Elon Musk and the musician Grimes welcomed their first child together on Monday.

Musk shared photos of the baby and confirmed that the mother and the baby were doing well.

The couple decided to name their baby boy “X Æ A-12 Musk.” His tweet about the baby’s name was met with memes and jokes.

the nurse when grimes and elon said to put “X Æ A-12” on the birth certificate pic.twitter.com/12lX6kWd3L — ♏︎ (@vxxxdhxxx) May 6, 2020

Omg I figured out how to pronounce X Æ A-12 pic.twitter.com/ppfE0x8Nfh — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) May 5, 2020

This is how Elon Musk came up his son's name – "X Æ A-12" pic.twitter.com/BVV7R2AIyF — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 6, 2020

Many fans interpreted the name as something of a riddle. One Twitter user went onto interpret it as “X Ash Archangel.”

After the mother and musician Grimes explained how the name was chosen, people got even more confused.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

