Elon Musk names his newborn son ‘X Æ A-12’

Tech billionaire Elon Musk and the musician Grimes welcomed their first child together on Monday.

Musk shared photos of the baby and confirmed that the mother and the baby were doing well.

The couple decided to name their baby boy “X Æ A-12 Musk.” His tweet about the baby’s name was met with memes and jokes.

Many fans interpreted the name as something of a riddle. One Twitter user went onto interpret it as “X Ash Archangel.”

After the mother and musician Grimes explained how the name was chosen, people got even more confused.

