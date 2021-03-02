Elon Musk’s girlfriend makes $5.8 million in 20 minutes from crypto-artwork

Canadian musician Grimes, also the girlfriend of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has just made millions from selling crypto-based artwork, reported Business Insider.

The 32-tear-old launched her digital artwork collection titled WarNymph on Sunday and after keeping the auction going for 48 hours, managed to rake in a whopping $6 million. The collection featured 10 pieces, with some of them being one of a kind and others having multiple copies.

The sale was made live on Nifty Gateway, with the highest-selling piece going for nearly $389,000; a one-of-a-kind video piece titled Death of the Old set to a Grimes song playing in the back. However, the majority of the money came in from pieces that had multiple copies, with each copy selling for about $7,500.

Dropping NFTs tomorrow at 2pm EST. enter the void pic.twitter.com/l9fNFUCheX — ☘︎𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) February 28, 2021

The singer and Nifty Gateway have revealed that a portion of their sales would go to Carbon180, a nonprofit focused on removing carbon from the atmosphere.

Grimes is the latest to cash in on the NFT gold rush – NFT or non-fungible token is the hottest thing in tech right now thanks to their rising popularity in the last few months.

According to The Verge, NFTs “allows buyers to purchase ownership of a digital good, usually an image, animation, or video, in the form of a unique digital token living on a blockchain.”

Comments

comments