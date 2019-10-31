Emergency declared at hospitals in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan

LAHORE: In a step to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured of Tezgam Express incident, the Punjab government on Thursday declared emergency at public sector hospitals in Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate General Public Relations, Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid directed the CEOs (health) of Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan districts to personally monitor healthcare facilities being provided to the injured.

She further ordered to display list of the injured and the deceased at the hospitals to facilitate their heirs.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage and strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Earlier in the day, 73 people reportedly dead and forty others injured when fire engulfed three bogies of Tezgam Express due to an alleged cylinder explosion at Liaquatpur in Rahim Yar Khan.

The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the unfortunate occurrence took place.

A Pakistan Railways official had confirmed that the fire was caused by the explosion in a gas cylinder. After the blast, the raging fire engulfed two other coaches as well.

