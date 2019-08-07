Rain forecast: Emergency declared in public hospitals across Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh health department on Wednesday declared emergency in public hospitals across the province as meteorological department had forecast downpour in the province from Wednesday to Monday, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, Sindh DG health cancelled vacations of all the employees and directed them to resume their duties at their earliest. He asked all the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to remain alert at their duties.

Dr. Aftab Qazi was appointed focal person of the control room, said the notifications.

Read More: Met office forecast widespread Monsoon rains from today

Earlier int he day, the Met office had forecast widespread monsoon rains in southern and northern parts of Pakistan from Wednesday (today) to Monday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had informed that a well marked monsoon low pressure has formed over north Bay of Bengal and its adjoining areas, which likely to move westwards and may reach over Indian Gujrat region around morning of 9th August.

This weather system was expected to generate widespread rains and wind-thunderstorm in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah) divisions from Friday evening or night to Monday morning next week.

Comments

comments