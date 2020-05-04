KARACHI: The Sindh government has imposed an emergency in all hospitals across the province, keeping in view the heatwave and a thunderstorm alert issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

As per details, the Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has asked authorities to establish special wards for heatstroke cases.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Health Services Directorate General, medical and paramedical staff won’t be given any leave during this period.

The Met Office has forecast that a heatwave would hit Karachi from May 5 till May 8 with the temperature rising to 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

Chief meteorologist officer Sardar Sarfraz in a statement said: “The PMD predicts heatwave in Karachi and its suburbs during May 5 to 8, 2020, and the maximum temperature can rise to 40-42C. Wind flow will be generally from Northwest/West turning to Southwest in the evening during these days.”

The MET Office also forecasts a dust-thunderstorm coupled with rain in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad this week.

On Saturday, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar imposed a state of emergency in hospitals under the administrative control of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The mayor asked the citizens to avoid unnecessarily going out, especially during the daytime.

