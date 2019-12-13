Emergency department of PIC to reopen today: sources

LAHORE: What can be called a big relief for the heart patients in Punjab, the provincial government on Friday announced to reopen emergency department of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) from tonight (Friday night), ARY News reported, citing sources.

A violent clash that erupted between hundreds of lawyers and doctors on Wednesday left at least four people injured when the charged lawyers stormed into the Punjab Institute of Cardiology and broke windows of the emergency ward and several vehicles parked nearby.

The attack over the hospital left at least seven patients, the young doctors had claimed, while Punjab’s Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had confirmed only three deaths.

Well informed sources told ARY News that all the repair work has been completed in the emergency ward of the hospital and the beds have been placed for the patients along with the equipment.

Read more: Two separate FIRs registered against lawyers over PIC clash

Ventilators and other equipment have been installed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the sources said.

The patients are currently facing hardships in getting treatment, who reached Punjab’s biggest cardio hospital, the PIC.

It was also learnt that the indoor and the outdoor services are also expected to restore from tomorrow.

