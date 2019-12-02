Emilia Clarke says her brain haemorrhage was ‘a good thing’

Emilia Clarke, the woman everyone knows as Game of Thrones’ Khaleesi, recently said in an interview that her life-threatening brain haemorrhage was “a good thing”.

In an interview with The Observer, the famous actress stated that the brain haemorrhage that she had at 24 gave her a perspective that she would not have otherwise.

“I definitely think it’s a good thing. Because I was never destined to be the ‘young actor goes off the rails’ type, up and down the gossip columns. And having a brain haemorrhage that coincided precisely with the beginning of my career and the beginning of a show(Game of Thrones) that became something quite meaty, it gave me a perspective that I wouldn’t have otherwise.”

She added, “I’m quite a resilient human being, so a parent dying and brain haemorrhages coinciding with success and people following you in the street and getting stalkers – you’re just like, ‘Well, let’s try and make something sensible of it.'”

Clarke rose to international prominence for her breakthrough role as Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy television series Game of Thrones (2011–2019).

The role has garnered her critical acclaim and several accolades, including three nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

In a March 2019 article she wrote for The New Yorker, she revealed she had a subarachnoid haemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm, in February 2011. She underwent urgent endovascular coiling surgery and subsequently suffered from aphasia; at one point she was unable to recall her own name. She had a second aneurysm surgically treated in 2013.

