Emilia Clarke spills the beans about ‘Game of Thrones’ coffee cup gaffe

Actress Emilia Clarke revealed whose coffee cup it was in Game of Thrones episode.

A cup of Starbucks was spotted on a table in a crucial scene involving Emilia. Earlier, Sophie Turner said that she suspects it was Emilia’s. “So I’m gonna just go with, I mean look who it’s placed in front of. Emilia Clarke. She’s the culprit.”

However, Emilia has finally discovered who it belongs to. She appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallo where she was asked some questions about HBO’s hit show.

“We had like a party before the Emmys recently, and Conleth Hill, who plays Varys, who’s sitting next to me in that scene, he pulls me aside and he’s like, ‘Emilia Clarke, I’ve got to tell you something. I’ve got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine!’” Clarke told the show host.

The 33-year-old actress added, “It was his! It was Conleth’s coffee cup. He said so!” He’s like, ‘I think so, I’m sorry darling, I didn’t want to say anything because it seemed the heat was very much on you.”

Fans were quick to spot the infamous cup and it made headlines. They can take a sigh of relief as the mystery is finally solved now.

