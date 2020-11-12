Fans of Netflix’s ditzy Parisian dream Emily in Paris are in for some good news!

Darren Star’s romantic-comedy has been renewed for a second season by Netflix, as announced by the streaming giant on its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“Emily in Paris will return for Season 2!” the tweet read, with a video of the cast announcing it as well. “Deux!” they exclaim in the video, which reads “Deux is always better than Un (Two is always better than one),” at the end.

Emily in Paris will return for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/QDOzpzjliz — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020

A special announcement also came in the form of a letter from Emily’s boss, Sylvie Grateau, from the show’s fictional workplace Savoir, informing her that her stay in Paris is to be prolonged. “We are writing to regrettably inform you that Emily Cooper will need to remain in Paris for an extended period of time,” it reads.

The letter, signed by Sylvie, also mentions at the end: “We love Emily in Paris. But please don’t let her know that.”

Created by Star, who is also responsible for Sex and the City, the show stars Lily Collins as the protagonist Emily Cooper, a marketing executive who lands her dream job in Paris with the French luxury marketing company, Savoir. The show also stars Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, and Bruno Gouery.

Are you as excited by this news as we are?

