Emir of Qatar gets cricket bat signed by PM Khan

Emir of Qatar

ISLAMABAD: Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who arrived in Pakistan yesterday (Saturday) presented the Prime Minister of Pakistan with a cricket bat and a jersey emblazoned with the premier’s initials, ARY News reported.

The Emir of Qatar paying heed to the Pakistani premier’s cricketing past brought memorabilia related to the sports which had Khan visibly pleased upon presentation.

Image may contain: 4 people, people standing, wedding and suit

1992 Cricket World Cup winning captain autographed a cricket bat for the Emir while he presented him with a maroon jersey with ‘Imran Khan’ emblazoned on it’s back.

The Qatari Emir was received earlier in the day by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan upon arrival and was given a twenty one cannon salute by the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Image may contain: 6 people, people standing

Pakistan’s ace fighting jet, the J-17 Thunder accompanied the Emir’s plane before it’s landing to pay their respects to the high ranking dignitary.

The Qatari emir, who is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials.

The Emir was then taken to the Prime Minister House in a car personally chauffeured by Imran Khan.

