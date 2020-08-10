Emirates Airline increases flights to Pakistan

KARACHI: Emirates Airline has announced to increase its flights operations for Pakistan from 10th of August (today), ARY News reported.

According to the details, UAE airline Emirates will operate 53 weekly flights to Pakistan, which will increase to 60 weekly flights by 16th of August.

In a statement, the airline announced to increase its passenger services to/from Pakistan, offering customers enhanced connectivity to over 70 destinations within its current network, via Dubai.

Emirates will operate 21 weekly flights to Karachi, 10 weekly flights to Islamabad, 7 weekly flights to Sialkot, 10 weekly flights to Lahore and 5 weekly flights to Peshawar. It is pertinent to mention here that the airline will operate 28 weekly flights to Karachi from 16th of August.

A spokesperson for the airline said that COVID-19 tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai, including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

Read More: Emirates suspends its flight operations from Pakistan

Earlier on June 24, Emirates Air had announced that it had temporarily suspended its flight operations from Pakistan.

A spokesperson for the airline had said in a press statement, “We regret to temporarily suspend passenger services from Pakistan, from 24 June 04:00 AM, until early next week.”

“In the meantime, Emirates will continue to operate repatriation flights into Pakistan as per the announced schedule, and continue to operate cargo services that support the trade and movement of goods between Pakistan, UAE and our global network,” the airline had said in its statement.

Comments

comments