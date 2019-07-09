Emirates NBD delegation meets Hafiz Sheikh, discusses financial services

ISLAMABAD: A five-member delegation of Emirates National Bank of Dubai (NBD) called on the Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafiz Sheikh in Islamabad on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from the ministry, the delegation was led by Mr. Fahad Al Qasim, CEO Emirates NBD Capital Limited.

The Adviser welcomed the delegation and expressed confidence that mutually beneficial relationship with the bank will further strengthen in future. During the meeting, the CEO of NBD gave a brief introduction of his bank and the financial services they offer.

Read More: ADB allocates $2.1 billion to support Pakistan’s reform and development programs

He informed that Emirates NBD, was the largest banking group in the region by assets and added, “The group had operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and representative offices in China and Indonesia”

The adviser said, “They are welcome to bid for ventures that the government is planning under various programs.”

Secretary Finance, additional secretary, DG IERU, DG Debt Management and other senior officials of the Ministry of Finance were also present in the meeting.

Comments

comments