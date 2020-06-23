Emirates temporarily suspends outbound flights from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Air Emirates announced on Tuesday to temporarily suspend flight operations for Pakistan from June 24 (today), ARY News reported.

According to Emirates spokesperson, passenger services will temporarily remain suspended from 24 June 04:00 am until early next week.

“In the meantime, Emirates will continue to operate repatriation flights into Pakistan as per the announced schedule, and continue to operate cargo services that support the trade and movement of goods between Pakistan, UAE and our global network,” the spokesman said further.

The statement read, “We remain in contact with the relevant authorities on requirements to resume services for travellers, and look forward to operating our flights again soon.”

