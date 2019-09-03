Emirati foreign minister to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan will arrive in federal capital on Wednesday (tomorrow), reported ARY News.

During his stay in Islamabad, he will hold meetings with the country’s top civil and military leadership.

He will likely meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss matters of mutual interest among other issues.

It is to mention here that Saudi State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir is also scheduled to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow on a day-long visit to Pakistan.

According to the schedule of the visit issued by the Saudi Embassy, he will hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discuss bilateral relations and regional situation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had lately called Saudi and UAE leaders to take them into confidence on the situation in India occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

