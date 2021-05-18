Emma Watson breaks silence on engagement rumours

Emma Watson returned to social media late on Monday to clear the air surrounding her personal life and professional decisions.

The Harry Potter star Emma Watson was forced to address rumours about her being engaged after The Daily Mail published photos of her on a stroll with her boyfriend Leo Robinton, touting him as her “rumoured fiance.”

Watson turned to Twitter to set the record straight, writing, “Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is “dormant or not” are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue.”

Emma Watson assured fans that she will share any new developments in her life with them, given there were any.

“In the meantime please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are—failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones, and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people,” added the Perks of Being a Wallflower actor.

Dear Fans,

The 31-year-old also sent love and prayers to her fans, hoping that they are as “happy as you can be in these strange times,” before thanking all the frontline and essential workers working to keep the world running during the pandemic.

Watson has maintained a dominantly low profile the past few years, with photographs of her out with Robinton being a rare sighting this year.

