LOS ANGELES: The Emmy Awards show in September is the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, and that may mean some celebrities appearing in pajamas or from their bedrooms.

Hollywood trade publication Variety on Wednesday said that host Jimmy Kimmel and producers of the Sept. 20 telecast have written to Emmy nominees confirming there will not be a traditional gathering in Los Angeles to celebrate television.

“As you’ve probably guessed, we’re not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th. This year, it’s still going to be TV industry’s biggest night out… but we’ll come to you!,” said the letter, obtained by Variety.

It said producers were planning to film nominees at home or another location of their choice.

“So, what are you wearing??? Our informal theme for the night is ‘come as you are, but make an effort!’.

“If you want to be in formal wear, we’d love that, but equally if you’re in the UK and it’s 3am, perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed!,” the letter added.

The letter gave no details about the format of the show which is usually broadcast live in front of an audience of A-list stars.

ABC television, which will broadcast the show, said on Wednesday that producers had reached out to nominees and that plans were still being worked out.

The letter followed Tuesday’s Emmy nominations, which were led by “Watchmen”, comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” crime drama “Ozark” and “Succession.” Many of the nominees are British actors, directors or writers.

The Emmy Awards is one of the few entertainment industry gatherings that have not been canceled because of the pandemic. Venice film festival organizers said this week that they were going ahead in early September with a slimmed down version of what will be first major in-person movie festival in the COVID era.

Comments

comments