A mother penned down an emotional poem on social media for her 11-month-old son, who was killed in a horrific act from grandparents, who initially suffocated him and later burned him alive.

The incident occurred in Russia’ Khakassia region, where the mother, Viktoria Sagalakova, 21, left the child with her parents.

A court charge-sheet narrating the couple’s act said that the child’s crying had annoyed a drunk Zhanna Miyagasheva, 43, and she ‘started to suffocate the boy until he was silent’.

Her husband Alexander Miyagashev, 48, then took the helpless boy and placed him in the burning stove.

When the daughter returned, she found the child’s charred remains in the stove of the family’s house in Kharoy village.

Senior prosecutor Maxim Rodionov told the court forensic analysis ‘reliably established that the death of the child occurred precisely because of the actions of Alexander Miyagashev, since he placed him in the furnace and burned the boy’.

During the hearings, the couple had blamed each other for the killing and denied their role in the act. Both of them said that they went to sleep and their partner was responsible for the killing.

“How could I kill my beloved grandson,” the grandmother was quoted as saying during the proceedings. Alexander Miyagashev also denied his involvement and blamed her wife for the act. The court approved 15-year rigorous imprisonment for the grandfather and jailed grandmother for nine years.

After his death one year ago, the mother posted an emotional message on social media.

‘Rest in peace, my beloved son,’ she wrote.

‘My dear little son.

My pain does not ease even for a minute.

How will I cope with it that you are not with me?’

‘I can’t hug you. Only your photograph is here with your kind and tender look.

‘I look at your picture and you are smiling to me.

I miss you so much, my son. Please come to see me just for one second.’

‘Come to see me in my dreams.

‘I know that you see everything now because you are flying so high.’

