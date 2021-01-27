Web Analytics
Employee’s reply to customer’s complaint will make you ‘LOL’

An Amazon customer care service representative’s one-word response has gone viral on social media.  

According to the details, Lucy Harrison took to the social networking website, Twitter, to share the response she had received from the workers when she complained about the package that had been apparently misplaced.

In a tweet, an Amazon employee asked, “Good Day. I’m Abigail. Am I chatting with Lucy Harrison?” Lucy replied, “The Amazon app says the package was handed to a receptionist. I don’t have a receptionist I just live in a house lol.”

The employee’s response to the query made netizens laugh out loud. Abigail’s simply replied, “Lol”, the popular abbreviation for “laugh out loud”.

Lucy’s tweet has gone viral on Twitter. Netizens were prompted to share similar experiences, Time Now News reported

One user said, “Replied to my boss with ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ the other day. Far too much Internet at this point.” Another wrote, “Amazon said that my package was handed directly to a resident which meant my neighbors cat was sleeping on my porch and they sat the package next to her.”

Yet another added, “you ended with “lol” and abigail started with it, she matched your energy. love this.”

Lucy clarified, “I only didn’t greet Abigail because her message sent at the same time mine did.”

She added, “I honestly felt her so much though. half my work emails I look at and just wanna ‘lol’ right back.”

In case you’re worried about the missing package and the mysterious receptionist, Lucy said, “Abigail proceeded to inform me that I actually do have a receptionist, in the form of a bush out front, so all ended well.”

