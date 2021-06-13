Saudi-anti-corruption-drive-136-arrested-in-incl-employees-of-7-ministries

RIYADH: A total of 136 people, both citizens and expatriates, have reportedly been detained for their alleged involvement in corruption by Saudi Arabia’s anti-graft authority, local media said on Sunday.

In a statement, the anti-corruption watchdog of the Kingdom, Nazaha, said the arrested accused included employees of its top ministries: defense, interior, National Guard, health, justice, municipal and rural affairs, and housing and education.

The charges against them range from bribery to power abuse and forgery.

These arrests were made during as many as 914 inspection raids carried out by Nazaha teams amidst the month of Shawal.

The arrest of these suspects was made after thorough investigations went into the suspicious roles of 562 people, Nazaha said. “The legal procedures are being completed prior to referring them to courts.”

The anti-graft commission called on everyone to report, in the event of noticing any suspicious activities involving financial or administrative corruption, by contacting the toll-free number 980 or website www.nazaha.gov.sa or email 980 @ nazaha.gov.sa

