50 employees of Parliament test positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: As many as 21 more samples conveyed from the Parliament for COVID-19 screening have turned out to be positive, raising alarm bells among authorities as Senate and National Assembly hold sessions, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, at least 50 employees of the Parliament have tested positive for the infection as process to screen Senators, MNAs and employees continue.

The samples were handed over to National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad authorities and they have conveyed the list of samples that have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Overall 126 samples were sent to NIH for screening purpose,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that just three days back on May 04, the number of Parliament House staffers affected by the coronavirus stood at 16 after 11 more employees tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

According to details, 77 samples of COVID-19 were taken, of which 16 came out positive. The NA secretariat has decided to conduct more tests of Parliament House employees.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Wednesday that various lawmakers contracted coronavirus after attending National Assembly’s session.

Fawad Chaudhry opposed the decision to summon a parliamentary session and suggested to hold a virtual session. He said that four lawmakers including a provincial minister lost their lives due to coronavirus during one week, whereas, many legislators were detected with COVID-19 after attending NA session.

