Five employees of Sindh information dept test positive for COVID-19

KARACHI: Five out of 73 employees of the Sindh information department have tested positive for the COVID-19, ARY News reported, quoting well-informed sources.

The five employees who tested coronavirus positive continued to attend office as per routine as the authorities failed to bar them from entering the premises.

So far, the Sindh information department has not taken any steps to counter COVID-19 spread neither, office rooms of the department have been disinfected, said sources.

Overall, coronavirus has claimed 98 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 15,124.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 98 more lives and 5,329 fresh infections were reported during the period.

