KARACHI: The provincial assembly session in Sindh got underway today as senior politician Arif Jatoi’s tie became a topic for discussion for the Chief Minister Sindh and Speaker Sindh Assembly, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah and Speaker Sindh Assembly, Agha Siraj Durrani initiated a debate over the tie of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) politician inquiring the place of purchase and price.

Much to the chagrin of Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) assembly member, Nusrat Sehar Abbasi who challenged the discussion calling it irrelevant.

To this the speaker Sindh Assembly replied that the female politician should exercise restraint as he was genuinely interested in the ties and had taken a liking to it.

“Don’t be jealous of the attention the tie is getting,” quipped Agha Siraj Durrani to which Abbasi replied that she was not jealous of anything or anyone.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani continued that Nusrat Sehar Abbasi is habitual of asking long drawn out questions based on rhetoric’s and he would like to abstain from hearing them.

To this, Abbasi retorted that she was happy that the Speaker Sindh Assembly had decided to abstain from something.

