Speaker Asad Qaiser calls for ending violence against women

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser says gender equality cannot be achieved without ending violence against women.

He was addressing an event titled “Empowered Pakistani Women” organized by Women’s Parliamentary Caucus and UN Women Pakistan in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Speaker said Women Parliamentary Caucuses of National and Provincial Assemblies should review all existing laws and introduce amendments in bills for further improving legislation to safeguard women rights and end violence.

He said government is committed to empower women and enhance their representation in the parliament.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the government would ensure women’s right to inheritance.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Dr Firdous said that the PTI-led government will promulgate Letter of Administration and Succession Certificates Ordinance 2019 on December 6. She said that the ordinance will prove to be a milestone in addressing inheritance related matters.

The special assistant said that this will ensure disposal of cases pending for years within few days. She said it is the mission of Naya Pakistan to ensure vibrant role of women in the society and added that the cabinet’s approval to amendment in enforcement of women property rights ordinance is a practical step by PM Imran Khan to empower the women and make them shareholder in the property.

