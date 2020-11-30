ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) officials have conveyed to him that there was no restriction on visas already issued to Pakistani citizens, ARY NEWS reported.

“The enemy is trying to hatch a conspiracy on regular basis to disturb relations between the friendly countries,” he said while asking people to be cautioned against any such move.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Power Play, the foreign minister said that the opposition has peddled the narrative of India in a bid to hurt the government.

“It happened even before the OIC meeting when news started emerging that Kashmir issue is being removed from OIC agenda, however, it turned out to be a hoax as Kashmir remained on top of the OIC agenda,” he said while rejecting the opposition’s narrative.

Further commenting on the matter of normalizing relations with Israel, he said that the prime minister had clearly spoken against normalizing ties with the country and even foreign office has also clearly stated Pakistan’s principled stance on Palestine.

Read More: No ban on import of Pakistani workforce, UAE minister clarifies

He said that the opposition was deliberately trying to fool the people. “In a bid to try to hurt the government through these narratives, they are basically hurting the interests of the state,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

He said that he had approached the UN platforms and the chief multiple times through written letters to convey their concern that India could conduct a false flag operation to defame Pakistan.

“India has consistently targeted civilian population during ceasefire violations on Line of Control,” he said adding that the neighbouring country was also supporting terror elements in Pakistan.

