Enraged driver torches own rickshaw after being fined by traffic police

LAHORE: An rickshaw driver has torched his own vehicle after being challaned by traffic police in Lahore, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Qurban Lines area of the provincial capital where traffic police officials have fined a rickshaw driver. After receiving the challan slip, the driver poured petrol on his vehicle and torched it in front of the police officials.



Following the incident, CTO Hammad Abid ordered Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar to initiate an inquiry into the incident and ordered to collect evidence through the safe city cameras. He said in a statement that legal action will be taken against the responsible persons.

Earlier, a rickshaw driver hit by poverty had torched his vehicle over not getting CNG in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area. According to reports, he purchased petrol from a filling pump and later torched the rickshaw after pouring the fuel on it.

The rickshaw driver, Shahid, had also attempted to commit suicide by burning himself alive, however, residents of the area saved him.

When questioned about his action, Shahid had said that his house rent was due to be paid for the last two months and the landlord was asking him to vacate the house. He added that he could not bear to see his children in pain. It emerged that three of his five children were suffering from the night blindness (nyctalopia) disease who were unable to see well after sunset.

